Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.07.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at $421,848. The trade was a 35.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,929,000 after acquiring an additional 133,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 993.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

