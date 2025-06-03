Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.