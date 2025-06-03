Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

