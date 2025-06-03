MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,729 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
