Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

