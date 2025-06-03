CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.