RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $401.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

