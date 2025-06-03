EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $171.94.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
