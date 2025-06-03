Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 493,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $123,892,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,544.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 372,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.98. 146,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

