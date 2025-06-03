Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,993,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,148. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
