Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,993,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,148. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

