Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Up 53.1% in May

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 2,593,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

