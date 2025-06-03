Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.370 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $62,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

See Also

