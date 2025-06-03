Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Expands By 52.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Leonardo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo

Leonardo Trading Up 0.0%

About Leonardo

FINMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. 284,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Leonardo has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $31.43.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.