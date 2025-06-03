Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 416 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

