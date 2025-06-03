Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 961,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 594,076 shares.The stock last traded at $47.46 and had previously closed at $43.13.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.