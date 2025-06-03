General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Mills stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE GIS opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

