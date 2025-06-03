Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

