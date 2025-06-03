Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

