DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 477,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $17,479,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,658,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.8% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

