Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.43. 868,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,688. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $484.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.17.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

