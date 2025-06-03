Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $798.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

