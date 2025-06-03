Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

