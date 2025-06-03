Bank & Trust Co Sells 197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

