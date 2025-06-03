Utility Stocks To Consider – June 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because these firms operate in heavily regulated markets with steady demand, they tend to generate stable cash flows and pay out reliable dividends. As a result, utility stocks often appeal to investors seeking income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,666,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,014,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.63, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.13. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.74. 2,602,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.09. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 124,195,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,832,737. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Articles