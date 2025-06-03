Unigestion Holding SA Sells 17,186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $941,181.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,582.29. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

