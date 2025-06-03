State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STT. Cfra Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.54.

Shares of STT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. 158,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. State Street has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

