UBS Group Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 119,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

