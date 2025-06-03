Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,622 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,980 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

