Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $485.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $489.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion and a PE ratio of 87.31.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

