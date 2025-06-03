Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion-$42.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

DG opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $141.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.