Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 312,504 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

