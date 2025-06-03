Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $212.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

