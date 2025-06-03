Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

