Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,006 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.