Affiance Financial LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 490,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

