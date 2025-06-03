First Financial Corp IN Buys 820 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

