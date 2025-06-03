Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 250 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $304.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

