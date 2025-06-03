CGN Advisors LLC Buys 4,354 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

