Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.16 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.