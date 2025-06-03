CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

