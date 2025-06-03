Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLS shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,674. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 585,101 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 900,743 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

