SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

SDA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,468. SunCar Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SunCar Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

