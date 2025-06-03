SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
SDA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 7,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,468. SunCar Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
