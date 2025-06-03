Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Declines By 27.9%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAB Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 32,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.47. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.