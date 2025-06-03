Level Financial Advisors Acquires 7,357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 8.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2046 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.