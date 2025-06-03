Level Financial Advisors Acquires 7,357 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Level Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 8.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
