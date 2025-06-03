Short Interest in SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Drops By 17.2%

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCHMID Group Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ SHMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. SCHMID Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of SCHMID Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHMD. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in SCHMID Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,058,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCHMID Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHMID Group Company Profile

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

