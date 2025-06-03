Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 17.0%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.