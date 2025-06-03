United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lowered by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $690.83 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

