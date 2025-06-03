Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 485.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9%

PWR stock opened at $345.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.25. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

