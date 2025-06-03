Best Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 2nd

BigBear.ai, Basel Medical Group, InMed Pharmaceuticals, ModivCare, and Ryvyl are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small public companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have limited liquidity, minimal regulatory disclosure and small market capitalizations, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation or significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 89,238,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,439,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

Shares of BMGL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. 63,615,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,650. Basel Medical Group has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Shares of INM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. 72,197,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

ModivCare (MODV)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $2.24 on Monday, reaching $3.36. 60,172,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,017. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Ryvyl (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 175,317,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

