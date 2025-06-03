Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – June 2nd

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, and selling high-end products—such as designer apparel, premium watches, luxury automobiles, fine jewelry, and upscale accessories. These companies typically command strong brand recognition and pricing power, which can lead to steadier profit margins even in fluctuating economic conditions. Investors view luxury goods stocks as a play on affluent consumer spending and global wealth growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 688,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,687. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 413,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

